Police took a man into custody Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting near the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Osage Street, a few blocks south of the main campus and right next to the athletic field.

The victim was found inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., police announced they arrested 30-year-old Angel Manzanares in connection with the shooting. Manzanares is being held in custody for investigation of first-degree murder, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or how they identified Manzanares as a suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.