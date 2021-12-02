A suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Jonathan Mikel Islas, 22, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Islas was found in Loveland and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 900 block of 52nd Avenue Court. A 911 caller told police that a man had been stabbed and the suspect took off on foot.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the stabbing or how they identified Islas as a suspect. According to public records, Islas previously lived at the apartment complex where the stabbing occurred.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be a targeted attack.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information or footage of the stabbing or of Islas is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9676.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.