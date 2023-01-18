Denver police arrested a suspect on Monday for the attempted murder of four victims.
Following an investigation, the suspect, Orlando Martinez, Jr., 22, turned himself in Monday, according to the arrest affidavit.
At 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, Denver police officers responded to a parking lot in the area of 18th Street and Wazee Street on a report of an intentional hit-and-run with four victims, according to a news release.
The victims were getting out of their vehicle when the suspect drove into the lot in a white Dodge Charger, according to the suspect's arrest affidavit. The male driver and passenger yelled at the victims, who started yelling back.
One of the victims, an unidentified female, gathered the other victims and moved them toward the sidewalk, where they all started walking to a bar, according to the affidavit. The Charger left the lot and turned onto 18th Street, accelerated, drove up onto the sidewalk and hit all four victims. The vehicle then fled, authorities said.
The victims were transported to Denver Health Medical Center by ambulance. Two of the victims were seriously injured, court documents said.
Martinez is held on four counts of investigation of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault with serious bodily injury and two counts of second-degree assault.
The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on charges. Martinez will appear in Jefferson County Court at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 for a pre-trial conference.