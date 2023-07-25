Boulder police negotiators convinced a man to surrender and come down from a rooftop Tuesday afternoon, after he had paced around and sat for about six hours while refusing to come down.

The incident began with police responding to a stolen vehicle in the area of 30th Street and Iris Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The suspect in the stolen vehicle jumped out of it and climbed to the roof of the Firestone Complete Auto Care at 3395 30th St. in Boulder, where he stayed until police talked him down and into custody just after 1:30 p.m.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken in an ambulance, having been on the rooftop for about six hours in the sun on a day when temperatures reached well into the 90s.

"He gave up and came down after our negotiators negotiated with him," Boulder PD spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

Police did not specify how exactly negotiators finally convinced the suspect to surrender, but the heat and blazing sun on the rooftop likely played a role.

Just before 1 p.m., the suspect, who was wearing long jeans and a long sleeve flannel shirt, took his shirt off and began to pace the rooftop without protection from the sun.

He went back and forth between standing on the edge of the roof, pacing and sitting, every once in a while saying something to the people below.

At one point, he waved money in the air, yelling to an unknown subject, "I'll give you $100 for a cigarette."

SWAT team members surrounded the building, pitching a shade structure in the early afternoon to protect from the sun, passing water bottles around and eating lunch in the back of the SWAT vehicle while negotiators worked with the suspect.

A shelter-in-place order was sent out to surrounding residents at the start of the incident, when the suspect climbed the building and claimed to have a gun. Police did not find a gun on him.

Boulder Police lifted the shelter-in-place order around 10:30 a.m., saying police had learned enough information to relax the precautions for the surrounding area.