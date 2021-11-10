The Denver Police Department has identified the man accused of shooting a police officer in the back Tuesday.

Police said 34-year-old Jamie Martin is being held for investigation of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference, three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Martin, a Denver resident, has previously been charged with assault, reckless driving and failure to report an accident, as well as lesser charges, according to public records.

Police said Tuesday’s incident began when officers were called around 4 p.m. to South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue for a report of a dog dispute. A second call came from the same area about an hour later.

The officer who was wounded responded to the second call. Police said a suspect in a vehicle fired at the officer's vehicle, wounding him in the back.

The unnamed officer was in plainclothes and was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, police said. The officer is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested the suspect, later identified as Martin, a couple of blocks away.

Police said they are still working to determine whether Martin was involved with the dog dispute the officer was responding to before the shooting.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the officer has been on the force for four years.

"It's remarkable that he is doing as well as he is, considering how dangerous this situation was," Pazen said. "He wants to get back out here and help keep this particular neighborhood safe from gun violence."