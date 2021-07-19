The suspect in the homicide of a 30-year-old Aurora woman has been found dead in Denver, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said Eric Huff, 45, was believed to be responsible for the killing of Seteria Black. Huff was found dead on July 9 in the 700 block of South Alton Way, just west of the Aurora border.

Huff's death is being investigated as "non-criminal," police said.

Black was found lying in the grass bleeding outside of an apartment complex at 695 N. Dillon Way on the morning of June 28. Officers said Black had been shot and "had obvious traumatic injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora investigators identified Huff as the suspected shooter on July 11, at which point the Denver Police Department notified investigators that Huff was the victim in an ongoing death investigation.

Police have not released any information about the cause of Huff’s death. Police have also not said how they identified Huff as the suspect in Black's death.

According to public records, Huff most recently lived in an apartment complex in Denver’s Windsor neighborhood on South Dayton Street.

Huff was arrested in 2018 for domestic violence, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated extortion, felony menacing, physical harassment and possession of a weapon by a previous offender in Boulder, according to public records.

The investigation into the death of Black has been closed, police said.