A suspect in the murder of a woman found in a Centennial hotel room in early December was arrested in Florida, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department.
Police arrested Alexander James Morgan, 28, as a person of interest in the murder of Amanda Nicole Emberson, 33, at a hotel in Centennial, according to a news release.
On Dec. 2, police responded to a medical call in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue. Responding officers found Emberson dead in a hotel room.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office declared Emberson's death a homicide caused by "inflicted injuries." A warrant was issued for Morgan's arrest on Dec. 10.
On Dec. 12, the United States Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office tracked Morgan to a home in Gainesville, Florida, according to the release.
Morgan is in custody at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Colorado. Investigators from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are following up on leads in Florida.
A first-degree murder case with Morgan's name has been opened in Colorado, according to court records.
Records show Morgan has a criminal record dating back to 2017. In 2020, he was arrested on a felony charge of assaulting a peace officer, but the charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was given 12 months probation, according to court records.
Other criminal cases included using a fake ID, driving under restraint and a trespassing arrest that was pleaded down to theft, for which Morgan received a year of probation and 60 days in jail, court records show.