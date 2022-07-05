Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A 37-year-old man was in custody on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in Englewood on Monday night. 

Cordia Blash was being held at the Arapahoe County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Englewood Police Department. 

Police said Blash shot a 21-year-old man around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of South Sherman Street.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.