A suspect wanted in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash in Cherry Chills Village last month has turned himself in to authorities, the Cherry Hills Village Police Department announced.

Evan Joslin, 28, was booked Sunday on charges including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving with a revoked license, police said.

Joslin, a Denver resident, was released on $50,000 bail, police said. His first court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Arapahoe County District Court.

Joslin’s surrender comes two weeks after a July hit-and-run crash killed Stacy Pepper.

Pepper, 37, was originally from Colorado but most recently lived in San Francisco and was in town visiting family. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South University Boulevard, next to the Cherry Hills Country Club.

Joslin was driving a stolen truck at the time of the crash, police said. Police said the truck was reported stolen out of Jefferson County and was also associated with a burglary that happened in Arapahoe County after it was stolen.

Joslin is believed to be involved in the truck theft and the burglary, police said; however, no charges for those incidents have been announced as of Monday.

The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing.