Police in Wednesday released the name of a man arrested after a Monday fatal shooting outside of a Fort Collins McDonald’s restaurant.

Officers arrested Victor Jeremiah Corwin 28, Tuesday afternoon, just over a day after police claim he shot and killed a man outside of the restaurant at 2401 S. College Ave. Police said they responded to the area at 10:40 a.m. on reports of gunshots and found a man dead outside.

“What makes this incident even more disturbing is the brazen nature of the attack,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “This violent act occurred in broad daylight, along a major corridor with multiple people around.”

Police said surveillance footage and witness reports identified the shooter as driving a stolen Honda CR-V with Missouri license plates. After receiving that information, an off-duty Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the Honda parked at a business in Berthoud.

Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Collins police stopped the car in Berthoud and took the suspect into custody, police said.

The man, later identified as Corwin, was the only person inside the stolen car, police said, noting he also matches witness descriptions and surveillance footage.

In addition to the fatal shooting, Corwin was identified as the suspect in a Lakewood burglary during which the Honda was stolen, police said.

Corwin was previously arrested in Boulder for charges including assault, according to public records.

Corwin was held without bail at the Larimer County jail.

Police say he could also face charges including possession of a dangerous weapon by a previous offender, identity theft, car theft and shoplifting.

Police said the shooting victim was homeless and they do not know if Corwin knew the victim. The victim’s identity will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified, officials said.

Police said they are investigating whether this incident is connected to another killing in the city, in which 58-year-old Todd Stout was stabbed to death under a bridge on July 5. Stout was also homeless at the time of his death.

Corwin’s first court appearance was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police asked those with information on the case to call Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.