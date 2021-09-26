The man arrested in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting outside of a Broomfield Walgreens has been identified as a 19-year-old Broomfield resident, police announced Sunday.

The Broomfield Police Department said Trevor Woodruff was arrested Saturday and is being held on one charge of first-degree murder, two charges of attempted first-degree murder and two charges of first-degree assault.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside of the Walgreens drug store at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street, leaving one person dead and two people injured.

After witnesses called 911, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the Walgreens parking lot. One victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a juvenile boy were taken to a hospital.

The woman is expected to survive, though the boy was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said there was an altercation leading up to the shooting and they do not believe the shooting was random. No one inside of the Walgreens was injured and police do not believe the shooting was connected to the store.

No additional details are being released at this time, police said. It is unclear whether Woodruff knew any of the victims or if the three victims were associated with each other.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400 or, to be anonymous, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.