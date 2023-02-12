A suspect in a stabbing incident was taken into custody by Kansas law enforcement in the early morning hours of Feb. 12, near Lawrence, Kansas, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Michael Sharpe, 42, left the scene in the victim’s car. An arrest warrant was obtained, with current charges of 1st-degree assault/domestic violence related.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine that he may be in the Lawrence, Kansas area, the agency said.

Early Sunday morning the suspect was contacted by the Kansas State Patrol and taken into custody without incident.

"We are extremely grateful to the Kansas State Patrol for their diligence in apprehending this suspect,” Sheriff Weekly said. “To our detectives, who worked non-stop on this case, they are the best in the business. If you hurt people in Douglas County, we will track you down and bring you to justice.”

A mugshot of Sharpe is not available at this time and this is still an ongoing investigation with more information being released when available.