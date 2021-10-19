A suspect wanted in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy last month turned herself in Tuesday, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said Ashlye Handy, 33, was held on investigation of first-degree murder for the death of 16-year-old Abreham Yohhanes.

Yohhanes was found dead inside an apartment at 1437 N. Yosemite St. in Denver on Sept. 16. Police said they believe he was killed the previous day.

An autopsy revealed Yohhanes died from a gunshot wound, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police have not released information about how they identified Handy as a suspect in Yohhanes’ death.

Handy, an Aurora resident, has previously been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Handy’s surrender came less than a day after police announced they were searching for her in connection to the killing.

Police asked those with information about the killing to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.