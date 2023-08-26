Commerce City Police said a suspect is wanted after shooting at the same home twice and leading police on a pursuit Friday.

Police said the first call came in around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a residence in the 6900 block of E. 75th St. That's right off of Hwy. 2 where it intersects with Oneida Street.

Sometime later, the suspect returned and fired more gunshots at the same residence, according to police.

While officers were on scene for the second shooting, the 911 caller said she saw the suspect vehicle in the area.

The driver drove away when he saw officers approaching and led them on a pursuit that ended in the 10500 block of Peoria Street, police said. That's near the intersection of Hwy. 2 and Hwy. 44.

