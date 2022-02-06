Police obtained an arrest warrant Sunday morning for a man suspected of shooting three people inside a church in Aurora on Friday that left a woman dead.

The Aurora Police Department identified the shooter as Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Police have said the alleged shooter had a connection with at least one of the victims, but have not disclosed any further information.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz church at 538 N. Olathe St. as 15 to 20 people were inside the church attending a weekly service, according to the department.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities had not released her name as of Sunday morning.

Two men, both pastors at the church, were also shot. They were taken to a hospital, but were expected to survive.

Police said another person was also taken to a hospital for medical reasons.

Anyone with information about De Jesus Montoya Villa's whereabouts is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.