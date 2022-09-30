Lakewood police have arrested an Aurora woman after a fatal hit-and-run Thursday.

Around 7 p.m., a westbound vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue at Kendall Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police located the suspect, Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, early Friday morning. Martinez, of Aurora, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, authorities said.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in a second hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge.

On Thursday at 8:51 p.m., a vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The 56-year-old victim, using a walker, fell into the street and was hit by a vehicle on West 41st Avenue at Kipling Street , according to police. The victim is in critical condition.

Police ask the public for help locating the driver. Witnesses described the vehicle as a blue or teal sedan.