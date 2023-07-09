The Denver Police Department arrested two individuals involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on July 4 on Eastbound Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard, the police said in a release Saturday.

"Investigators worked diligently to identify and locate the suspects involved and have arrested Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, whom face charges in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kyle Van Loozenoord," police said.

The two men are being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The investigation, to include what led to the shooting, is ongoing, police said. Final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney‘s office.

The booking photo and arrest affidavits will be made available at the beginning of the week.