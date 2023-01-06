The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed first-degree murder charges against two people in two separate Adams County homicide cases from late 2022.
On Dec. 22, a 40-year-old man was murdered in an apartment at 11801 Washington Ave. in Northglenn around 11:45 p.m.
Responding officers found a woman attempting CPR on the victim, who was on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
The woman told police she came home from work to find him on the floor. Officers also attempted resuscitation efforts, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Dartagnan Smith, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery related to the victim's death.
On Dec. 31 at 6:47 PM, officers responded to an assault call at the Super 8 Motel at 9051 I-76 Frontage Rd. in Henderson.
Responding officers found a 34-year-old woman dead on scene.
Jason Capps, 35, the victim's husband, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to her death.
Prosecutors provided no additional details, probable cause affidavits, or booking photos requested by the Denver Gazette.