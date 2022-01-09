Prosecutors on Friday charged two suspects with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an 85-year-old man in Adams County, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Joshua S. Miles, 29, and Kyli L. Ferguson, 28, were also charged with first-degree assault of an at-risk person, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two violent crime sentence enhancers.

Miles and Ferguson were arrested Dec. 31 and are being held in the Adams County jail on $1 million bonds, according to jail records.

The victim in the alleged murder was identified last week as 85-year-old Richard Leroy Debus. His cause of death has not been released.

Debus was found dead in his home in the 8800 block of Wagner Street in Adams County on the morning of Dec. 29, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Debus’ vehicle and several other items were missing from the home, deputies said.

After interviewing witnesses, neighbors and family members, deputies began investigating Miles and Ferguson in connection with the murder. Deputies said they found evidence connecting them to the crime in an apartment and hotel room.

Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 14. Miles is scheduled to appear in court March 25.