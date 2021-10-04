The Aurora Police Department has identified the two men arrested in connection to Saturday’s shooting at an Aurora hotel that killed a teenager and injured three others.

Luis Estrada, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault, police said Monday. Ruben Mejia-Soto, 21, was arrested for accessory to homicide.

The men were apprehended by hotel security the night of the shooting. Police said they have been positively identified and are in custody at the Aurora jail.

According to public records, both men are Aurora residents without any substantial criminal records.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Hyatt House Hotel at 12230 E. Colfax Ave. After receiving reports of gunshots, officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds in a hotel room.

An 18-year-old man died from his injuries, police said. A 17-year-old girl, 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Police said the victims were attending a party in the hotel room when the suspects arrived and got into a fight with some partygoers. The suspects were kicked out of the room and then allegedly fired several shots through the door, striking the victims.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.