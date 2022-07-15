A 17-year-old boy is in custody after police say he fatally shot another teen at a park in Brighton earlier this week.
Police have not identified the suspect due to his age, but said he was arrested at his home on Thursday, according to the Brighton Police Department.
The shooting happened at Ken Mitchell Park just before 9:30 p.m. Officers were initially called to the park for a death investigation, but it was quickly upgraded to a homicide investigation, according to the department.
The victim was identified as Josiah Gonzales on Friday.
The suspect is being held at the Prairie Vista Juvenile Detention Center.