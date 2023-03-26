A teenage boy was shot outside of an Aurora mall Saturday night.

The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a the fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Aurora Mall, 14300 E. Alameda Ave, the Aurora Police Department reported.

On Saturday just after 8 p.m., Aurora police officers working off-duty at the Aurora Mall were alerted about an altercation involving a group of teens near the food court. While responding to that location, they were notified about shots being fired outside near Dillard’s.

Another officer working at the Century Theater responded to the parking lot outside of Dillard’s and located a young teenage boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The officer performed CPR on this boy until paramedics arrived, who quickly transported him to the hospital.

Despite efforts of first responders and emergency medical personnel, the boy died from his injuries.

Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigators responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and detectives are actively pursuing leads.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not yet known. As of Saturday night, no arrests had been made.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the young teenage boy after identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.