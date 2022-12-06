The Denver District Attorney's Office charged juvenile Owen Darian Ruiz as an adult in connection with the April murder of a 16-year-old at the Denver Skatepark, according to a Tuesday news release.
On April 23 at 6:19 p.m., Denver Police responded to a report that a victim was down in the street at the Denver Skatepark, 2205 19th St. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers found Juan Herrera-Lozano, 16, lying in the street with a gunshot wound and paramedics transferred him to Denver Health Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced April 27 that Herrera-Lozano died from the gunshot wound to the torso and ruled his death a homicide.
A witness, who knew Herrera-Lozano from the skatepark, said the victim had accidentally locked his keys in his car trunk and was looking for someone with a slim-jim to unlock the car. On his way across the parking lot, the witness said, Herrera-Lozano stopped at a black colored Chevrolet sedan.
The witness saw a Black male fire shots at Herrera-Lozano and watched him step backward and fall onto the street. The shooter and up to three passengers fled the scene in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Investigators used cellphone tracking, vehicle identification and interviews with the other occupants of the vehicle to identify Ruiz, according to the arrest affidavit. One of the vehicle's occupants said Ruiz was in the driver's side rear seat and yelled at Herrera-Lozano "do you remember me" before getting out of the car and firing at Herrera-Lozano.
This was not Ruiz's first offense. On June 14, Ruiz was sentenced to one year in the Division of Youth Services stemming from a probation violation on unrelated charges out of Adams County.
Prosecutors with the Juvenile Unit of the Denver District Attorney's Office filed a criminal case against Ruiz, they announced Tuesday.
Ruiz is charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, one count of first-degree murder extreme indifference, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, destroying or tampering with physical evidence, prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun as a juvenile.
Ruiz is scheduled to appear in court to be advised of the charges against him Dec. 15.