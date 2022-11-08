The 15-year-old boy accused of causing a crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured others is charged with 12 felonies, including vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to the district attorney's office.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a crash at 7:16 p.m. on Oct. 29 at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive, police said. Eleven people were transported to the hospital and one of them, a 12-year-old girl, later died from her injuries.

Police arrested the juvenile after the crash on an outstanding warrant. He now faces charges of vehicular homicide, 8 counts of vehicular assault and 3 counts of motor vehicle theft and is held without bond, the district attorney's office said.

The juvenile was driving without a license, according to the charging documents.

Investigators believe a stolen Dodge Journey driven by the juvenile boy at high speed hit a Toyota Tacoma as it turned onto East Kent Drive in Aurora. The Tacoma's occupants were a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl and a 6-month-old girl. All four were taken to the hospital — the man and woman with life-threatening injuries.

Eight juveniles were traveling inside the Dodge Journey. They included a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, three 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and the 12-year-old girl who died. The other seven children were taken to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was also arrested in August and charged with robbery. He allegedly violated bond conditions and removed a GPS ankle monitor, resulting in a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 25.

The juvenile's identity is not being released since he is a minor.