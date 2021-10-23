One juvenile is dead, another was injured after a shooting in northwest Aurora on Friday night, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of East 12th Avenue and North Ironton Street after reports of a shooting into a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and found an unidentified 16-year-old in the drivers seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was produced dead, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooter left the area before they arrived.

Investigators later learned another 16-year-old, the passenger of the vehicle, self-admitted into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the teenager is expected to survive.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and encourage anyone with information to contact the department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 720-913-7867. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.