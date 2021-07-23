A teenage boy was fatally shot and a man was stabbed in northeast Denver overnight.
Officers were dispatched to the 15000 block of East 40th Street, just after midnight after reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located two victims, a teenage boy who was shot and a man who suffered apparent stab wounds, said Jay Casillas, a Denver Police Department spokesman.
The boy was pronounced dead upon their arrival at a hospital, while the man remained hospitalized. His current condition wasn't released.
The boy's identity wasn't released.
Police were working to find the shooter and determine what led to the violence.
Police asked that those with information call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.