The teenage boy who was found dead earlier this week in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed and beaten, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner ruled that Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's death was a homicide.
The 14-year-old's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
"This is a family that is very distraught with the loss of a boy. Today they would have been celebrating his 15th birthday. So any help that our community can provide to help our investigators to identify and hold accountable those who were responsible for this homicide, we encourage them to reach out to crime stoppers and provide that kind of information," Doug Schepman, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department told 9News.