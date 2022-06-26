A shooting on Sunday in Aurora sent a teenager to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and Moline Street during an altercation, police said.
The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. As of 4:30 p.m., there was no word of an arrest.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.