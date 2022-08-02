A teenager accused of shooting a man in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Teagan Pixley-Johnson, 15, was being held at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley on suspicion of attempted murder.
Pixley-Johnson is accused of shooting and wounding a 28-year-old man at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 400 bock of South Overland Trail.
Authorities arrested Pixley-Johnson at a home in the 800 block of Merganser Drive after receiving a tip that he was inside the home, according to the Sheriff's Office.