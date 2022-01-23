Two people were injured in separate shootings in Aurora overnight, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the city's north side in the 23000 block of North Chambers Road. Police didn't learn about the shooting until a 17-year-old boy walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teen was expected to survive and police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police had not released information about a possible suspect as of early Sunday afternoon, and there was no word of an arrest.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 17000 block of East Iowa Drive for reports of a shooting.

Police said one woman was injured during the drive-by shooting. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to the department.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.