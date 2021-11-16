A teenage boy was arrested Monday night in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenage boy, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening in the 15500 block of East 53rd Avenue, a residential neighborhood in Central Park near Northfield High School. Police announced the shooting at 8:30 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital. He died of his injuries the next morning, police said.

Police said the juvenile suspect was identified and arrested Monday on investigation of first-degree murder.

Because the suspect is a minor, his name and arrest affidavit have not been released. Police have not provided any additional information about what led up to the shooting or how they identified the suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.