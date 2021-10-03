The Denver Police Department is investigating after a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in west Denver.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Wolff Street, a neighborhood in Mar Lee near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue. Police announced the shooting at 4:23 a.m.

The boy was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available as of Sunday afternoon. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.