A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Saturday night near Village Green Park in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the victim was dropped off at an emergency room at around 8:15 p.m., though investigators believe the shooting occurred near the park at 1300 S. Chambers Circle, across the street from Gateway High School.

The teen was alive but in critical condition Saturday night, police said. His condition was unknown as of Sunday morning.

Police said they did not know what led up to the shooting, other than the victim was attending a party at the park or at a nearby house. Police have not released information on a suspect.

"All of parties involved have not been cooperative up to this point with the investigation and provided little to no information about what happened to their friend," Aurora police Lt. Chris Amsler said.

The shooting came hours after another teenage boy was shot and dropped off at a hospital in Aurora. Police said shots were fired at around 3:20 p.m. at Montview Park but no victim was found. Later, a 15- or 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they did not believe the two shootings were connected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.