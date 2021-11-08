A teenage boy was injured Sunday evening after a shooting broke out in a park in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a park around the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. Police said the victim left the park and they do not know in which park the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting, but the victim is cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.