A teenager is in custody in connection with a shooting that left six Aurora Central High School students injured.

Police said the suspect is a 15-year-old boy, but they have yet to release his name. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the boy was arrested Monday night after being identified as the driver of the Chrysler 300 associated with the shooting.

"This is just the beginning of arrests!" Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "If you were involved, we are coming for you."

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Nome Park, which is across from Aurora Central High School. All six victims of the shooting are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe there were at least two other people involved in the shooting. They have asked anyone with information to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of $7,000 is available for information.