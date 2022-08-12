A 17-year-old was arrested by Denver police on Thursday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski last month on Interstate 70.
The teenager was arrested in Westminster and is being held on first-degree murder. His identity will not be released due to his juvenile status, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said the teenager was identified throughout the course of the investigation and it doesn't appear Piaskowski and the shooter knew each other.
The fatal shooting happened around 11 p.m. July 31 near the interstate's westbound Northfield/Quebec exit.
Police said the suspect was in a stolen Dodge pick up truck when he opened fire into another vehicle and struck Piaskowski.
Following the shooting, the shooter was in a multi-vehicle crash. Police said a stolen white Hyundai Santa Fe was involved in the crash and the occupants fled on foot.
It is currently unknown whether the occupants of the Hyundai were connected to the suspect.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.