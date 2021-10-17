A teenager was shot in the leg after a fight broke out at a house party in southwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday outside of a house in the 2700 block of South Jay Street, near John F. Kennedy High School.

The victim, a teenage boy, was attending a party at the house when he went outside to return home. While walking through the front lawn, he was hit in the leg by a bullet, police said.

Police said a group of partygoers were fighting in the front yard when someone pulled out a gun, shooting the teenager by accident.

The victim was not involved in the fight and was described by police as a bystander caught in the crossfire.

The teenager was taken to a hospital by a family member. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police have not identified or arrested the shooter. It is unclear if the other partygoers were also juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.