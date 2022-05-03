A juvenile is in custody after a teenager was shot in Aurora on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred in the 15800 block of East Colfax Avenue, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.
#APDAlert: A 16-year-old was shot in the 15800blk of E Colfax & transported to the hospital. A juvenile has also been detained. Still a very active investigation. No additional information at this time. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ArwMyEmwr0— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 3, 2022
A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. There was no word on the teen's condition.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said what led up to the shooting.