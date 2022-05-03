Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A juvenile is in custody after a teenager was shot in Aurora on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 15800 block of East Colfax Avenue, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. There was no word on the teen's condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said what led up to the shooting. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.