Police were still on the lookout for suspects Friday after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the face during a drive-by in Evans.
At 6:30 p.m., Evans police officers were dispatched to the area of 41st Street and Belmont Avenue after a report of a suspicious person. The caller told dispatchers that a teenage boy was in her yard and told her he was shot at, but not struck, according to a release from the Evans Police Department.
While officers were on-scene, they learned another teenager was in the process of being transported to a local hospital after being shot in the face. He was later airlifted to a Denver trauma center where he is currently in stable condition, police said.
An initial investigation of the incident revealed four teenage boys were walking in the area of the shooting when an unknown vehicle drove past them and fired one shot in their direction, police said.
Only one of the teenagers was hit during the shooting and officers located the other three who ran away after hearing the shot.
No arrests have been made and police have not released information regarding a possible suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Detective Brad Rodriguez at 970-339-2441.