Douglas County deputies arrested two teenagers after they allegedly crashed a stolen car near the South Metro Fire Rescue Station.

The crash occurred around 1:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and South Peoria Street in Lone Tree, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office news release.

The call came in through an iPhone crash alert in the area of the fire station building, according to the release. The car, a 2005 Bentley Continental, was found crashed into a tree and flagpole on the South Metro property.

About five minutes prior, the same car eluded Lone Tree Police on a traffic stop, according to the release. Deputies discovered that the vehicle had been stolen during the night.

Responding deputies saw a male and female walking northbound who began to run after seeing the patrol cars. Deputies quickly detained the female, a Denver resident, who deputies later found out had an active felony assault and domestic violence warrant out of the Denver Police Department, according to the release.

Deputies saw the male suspect in the tree line on the south side of the townhomes on Mayfair Way and Lynnfield Drive before he ran and hid under a parked SUV in an open garage, where he was taken into custody, according to the release.

The male suspect, also a Denver resident, was booked into the Foote Center on charges of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and obstructing a peace officer.

"It is disheartening to witness the actions of these misguided teenagers, whose reckless behavior not only endangered their own lives but also put our community at risk," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in the release. "Make no mistake, if you bring this type of criminal activity to Douglas County, we will find you and arrest you."

The DCSO did not specify the ages of the teens and did not release their identification.