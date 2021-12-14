A 68-year-old Telluride man is facing a slew of charges that occurred during his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Avery MacCracken is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; inflicting bodily injury, as well as other counts, according to the U.S. district attorney for the District of Columbia.
A community member tipped off the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office that MacCracken had participated in the riot, according to court documents.
Sheriff Bill Masters then reviewed photos from the riot and realized that MacCracken "dressed in the very same clothes (on) multiple occasions in Telluride," the documents say.
On Jan. 6, MacCracken allegedly approached a police line near the U.S. Capitol and assaulted an officer by pushing, shoving and hitting him in the face. The punch to the face caused a cut on the officer's cheek, according to court documents.
MacCracken allegedly continued moving down the police line and assaulted a second officer. He was arrested on Saturday in Norwood and transferred to federal custody on Monday, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia in conjunction with the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section, officials said.
"I am pleased to see federal authorities continue their obligation and commitment to indict those who committed crimes during that dark day in United States history," Masters said in a statement.