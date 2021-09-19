An out-of-state man is in custody after reportedly shooting and killing a Texas hunter in Dolores County on Friday.

Ronald Morosko, of Elizabeth, Penn., is being held in the Montezuma County Jail on suspicion of committing a criminally negligent homicide, according to the Dolores County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were sent to the Kilpacker Trailhead around 11 a.m. on Friday after a report of a hunter being shot. They located the hunter, later identified as 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch of Houston, who has since died as a result of the shooting, police said.

Police have released limited information about the shooting, but said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.