A Thornton man was arrested Wednesday night after he led Adams County deputies on a lengthy chase with an infant in the car.
Frankie Diaz, 30, is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of vehicular eluding, felony menacing, child abuse, reckless endangerment and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of narcotics, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
At about 7:10 p.m., someone from Diaz's vehicle began firing gunshots at deputies in the 2500 block of Westchester Drive and the pursuit began.
Diaz led authorities on a pursuit throughout the metro —from U.S. Highway 36, onto Interstate 25, Interstate 270, Interstate 70, through Denver International Airport and toward Peña Boulevard — before being stopped with tactical vehicle intervention in the 11600 block of Highway 85, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies took Diaz into custody and detained a passenger. Investigators found a 7-month-old infant in the vehicle.
The infant was unharmed and reunited with their mother after being medically evaluated, the sheriff's office said.
Diaz is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to online court records.