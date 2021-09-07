A Thornton police officer was injured when their cruiser was struck by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle in Brighton early Tuesday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The incident began when Brighton officers began chasing the suspect at 3:20 a.m. In addition to driving a stolen vehicle, one of the vehicle occupants was wanted for several charges, including attempted first-degree assault of an officer, police said.

The Brighton officers requested assistance from Thornton police but called off the chase soon after.

A responding Thornton officer was driving on East 104th Avenue near Colorado Boulevard when the chase was called off. While the officer was heading back, the suspect crashed into the vehicle, police said.

The driver, an unidentified man, and a female passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident. The identities of the man and woman in the vehicle have not been released.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash, police said.

East 104th Avenue was closed in both directions between Riverdale Road and Colorado Boulevard for more than five hours as officers processed the scene. The road reopened at 9:30 a.m.