A Thornton police officer was discharged from a local hospital Wednesday afternoon, one day after their patrol unit was rammed by suspect driving a stolen vehicle.

Police said a woman passenger was also discharged Wednesday, while the driver, an unidentified man, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident unfolded around 3:20 a.m. after members of the Brighton Police Department requested assistance from the Thornton Police Department as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle.

The driver was wanted for several charges including first-degree attempted assault on a peace officer, according to a release from the Thornton Police Department.

As the responding Thornton officer closed in on East 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, the pursuit was called off. While the officer was returning, the suspect crashed into the patrol unit in the 4700 block of East 104th Avenue, police said.

Police have not identified the officer or other parties involved in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol has taken over the investigation into the incident.