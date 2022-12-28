Thornton Police Department officers tried to arrest armed bank robbery suspects Tuesday in an incident that resulted in a high-speed car chase and officer-involved shooting, according to a news release.
Police responded to a report of a man and woman with guns entering the Wells Fargo Bank at 12040 Colorado Blvd. in Thornton around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.
A responding officer saw a vehicle, later determined to be stolen, driving quickly away from the bank. Officers chased the vehicle to the intersection of 88th Avenue and Colorado Highway 2 in Commerce City.
The vehicle drove against traffic and crashed into another vehicle, injuring the other vehicle's driver. The male suspect got out of the car and shots were fired, injuring both suspects, according to the news release. Police did not say whether the suspects or police fired shots first.
Commerce City Police also responded to the incident to assist Thornton Police.
The male suspect fled on food and tried to carjack another vehicle, according to police. Officers took both suspects into custody and transported them to nearby hospitals for their injuries.
Investigators recovered two firearms from the scene.
The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the officer-involved shooting and the involved officers are on administrative leave per protocol.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5030 .