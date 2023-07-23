Four boys have been caught, with two in the hospital, after a car chase with Thornton police after a robbery in Northglenn on Sunday, according to the two cities' police departments.

Northglenn police have not confirmed yet whether the incident was an armed robbery, a spokesperson said in an email, though the department referred to it as one in a tweet shortly before 1 p.m.

Northglenn police got a call about the incident at 500 E. 120th Ave. around 11:20 a.m., according to a news release.

Online maps indicate the location of the robbery is a Safeway.

The release said police found a gun in the car, which was reported stolen.

The robbers had fled the scene by the time Northglenn police arrived, and the department asked for help from the Thornton police, according to the release.

The juveniles led police on a chase to the area of Colorado Boulevard and Riverdale Road, where the car crashed after trying to make a turn.

Two of the boys were taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash and two were arrested, according to the release. Police have not released the ages or names of the four.

Northglenn police spokesperson James Burlison said there has been no known harm to victims of the robbery.

Police did not release further details of the robbery but said they do not believe there is any public threat at the moment.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northglenn Det. Damon Hoodak at (303) 450-8845 or [email protected].