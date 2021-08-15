A man driving a U-Haul fled from Thornton police officers on Sunday morning and crashed into another vehicle, sending that driver to a hospital, the department said.
Police responded to a report of a woman tied up in the back of the truck just before 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department.
Officers found the truck near 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. The driver of the truck didn't stop when officers tried to pull him over, the agency said.
The truck driver then crashed into a Toyota truck at 80th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, police said.
The woman in the Toyota was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the U-Haul, identified as 29-year-old Kyle O'Donald, was arrested, police said.
The woman reportedly in the back of the moving truck was not tied up and turned out to be O'Donald's wife, police said.
O'Donald was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, violating a protective order, reckless driving and eluding, police said. He also had a warrant for allegedly violating parole.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash, police said.