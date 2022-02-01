A man was taken into custody on Tuesday in Boulder after allegedly sending a threatening email to the University of California, Los Angeles that included an 800-page manifesto with "thousands of references to violence" on Monday night.

Matthew Christopher Harris, 31, was arrested around 11 a.m. after a nearly three-hour standoff, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Harris is being held on state charges, but it was too early in the investigation to determine specific charges and indicated federal charges could be forthcoming.

Harris allegedly sent a "concerning email and posting" to UCLA's police department and officials on Monday night. An 800-page manifesto was attached to the threatening email and an initial investigation into the threats tracked Harris to Boulder, Herold said during an afternoon news conference.

"Upon reviewing parts of the manifesto, we identified thousands of references of violence, stating things such as killing, death, murder, shootings, bombs, school yard massacre in Boulder and phrases like 'burn and attack Boulder outside of the university,'" Harris said.

UCLA canceled in-person classes late Monday night because of the threats.

An investigation with local, state and federal authorities began and officials tracked Harris to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Broadway in Boulder. The county's regional SWAT team was activated and surrounded the apartment complex just before 8 a.m., said Herold.

Authorities evacuated University Hill Elementary School and several sorority and fraternity houses at the University of Colorado Boulder during the standoff.

Reverse 911s were sent to 65 homes in the area to inform residents of a mandatory shelter in place, police said.

The order was lifted around 12:45 p.m.

"The importance of having collaboration at the federal, state and local levels was critical to the swift resolution to this incident this morning," Herold said.

Police did not disclose Harris' connection to Boulder or UCLA. The Los Angeles Times reported that it obtained emails that were sent to students and faculty showing Harris, a former UCLA lecturer, made threats to individuals at the university's philosophy department.

Reviews of Harris as a professor were low on bruinwalk.com, a website where UCLA students can post anonymous reviews of professors and other staff members. He had a 1.0 overall rating as of Tuesday afternoon.

One review written in winter 2021 wrote that Harris was "extremely unprofessional" while another person wrote, "I have no idea how this guy is still teaching."

Harris completed his dissertation, "Continents in Cognition," at Duke University at 2019, according to The Associate Press.

Authorities said Harris unsuccessfully tried to buy a handgun in Jefferson County in November. Dougherty said it could have been denied because of a California-based protection order.

Last year, a University of California, Irvine philosophy professor was granted a restraining order after Harris sent emails to his mother threatening to "hunt" and "put bullets in her skull," the AP reports. Harris' mother warned the professor who then contacted authorities.

After Harris was taken into custody, UCLA released a statement announcing in-person classes would resume Tuesday.

"The threats made yesterday were frightening for many of us and caused our community to feel vulnerable at an already challenging time," said a statement signed by assistant vice chancellors Suzanne L. Seplow and Michael Deluca.