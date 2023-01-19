Denver police arrested three people in connection with the March 2022 murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female in the area behind 1545 N. Quebec St. just after 12:30 p.m. on March 26, 2022.

They found the victim, Jasmine Rivas-Fernandez, 17, lying in an alley and authorities pronounced her dead at the scene at 12:44 p.m. Her legs were crossed and tied together at the ankles with a pair of white headphones, according to the arrest affidavit.

An autopsy report determined that Rivas-Fernandez's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso. She also had gunshot wounds to her back, neck and right arm, according to the affidavit.

Investigators identified three suspects in Rivas-Fernandez's murder and arrested Robert Adam Solano, 34, Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26, and Shiloh Fresquez, 21, according to the affidavit.

When officers got arrest warrants for Solano and Chavez, both were already in custody on unrelated charges.

On Tuesday, detectives formally arrested Solano on charges of first-degree murder and Chavez on charges of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police arrested Fresquez on Jan. 3 and the Denver District Attorney's Office formally charged her with accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges against Solano and Chavez, according to a release.